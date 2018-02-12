 Tuesday morning crash in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Tuesday morning crash in Columbia

By on February 13, 2018 at 6:23 am

Columbia police responded shortly after 6:20 a.m Tuesday to a three-vehicle crash reported on northbound Route 3 at South Main Street.
No injuries were reported, but there was road blockage as a result of the crash.

