Tuesday morning crash in Columbia
By Corey Saathoff
on February 13, 2018 at 6:23 am
Columbia police responded shortly after 6:20 a.m Tuesday to a three-vehicle crash reported on northbound Route 3 at South Main Street.
No injuries were reported, but there was road blockage as a result of the crash.
