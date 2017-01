By Corey Saathoff on January 3, 2017 at 11:06 am

Columbia police, fire and ambulance personnel responded to two separate crashes late Tuesday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m., responders were called to the median at I-255 southbound near the Route 3 split for a single vehicle crash.

Less than 10 minutes later, emergency responders went to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and North Main Street involving a pickup truck and passenger car.

Initial reports indicate there were no serious injuries in either crash.