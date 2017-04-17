Tuesday crash in Waterloo
By Sean McGowan
on April 18, 2017 at 12:01 pm
Waterloo police, fire and EMS responded along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 south of Vandebrook Drive about 11 a.m. Tuesday.
No injuries were reported in the crash, and traffic was slowed for a short period of time. An initial request for possible extrication was deemed unnecessary. A dump truck was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
Sean McGowan
Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net