Tuesday afternoon crashes in Waterloo
By Republic-Times
on October 30, 2018 at 4:18 pm
The Waterloo Police Department responded shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday to two separate non-injury vehicle crashes.
The first one occurred on South Market Street at Front Street and involved two vehicles, one of which was driven by a 16-year-old.
The second crash occurred at 329 N. Library Street and involved a vehicle striking a motorcycle.
