Tuesday afternoon crash in Columbia

By Republic-Times on November 21, 2017 at 2:08 pm

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle rollover crash with possible injury on Route 3 at North Main Street.

Initial reports were that one of the vehicle occupants required extrication at the scene. The vehicles involved were a Ford Fusion and a Toyota RAV4.

