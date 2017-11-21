Tuesday afternoon crash in Columbia
By Republic-Times
on November 21, 2017 at 2:08 pm
Pictured is the crash scene in Columbia on Tuesday. (Sean McGowan photo)
Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle rollover crash with possible injury on Route 3 at North Main Street.
Initial reports were that one of the vehicle occupants required extrication at the scene. The vehicles involved were a Ford Fusion and a Toyota RAV4.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.
