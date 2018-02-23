Truck strikes tree near Fults
By Corey Saathoff
on February 24, 2018 at 12:52 am
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded shortly after 12:45 a.m. Saturday to a pickup truck crash in the 4400 block of LL Road near Kaskaskia Road.
The initial report is that the truck struck a tree and there were two persons possibly injured. Rain was falling at the time of the crash.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.