Truck, mower stolen in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating the Saturday morning theft of a pickup truck with a trailer hauling a riding lawnmower.

Police were notified shortly after 5:40 a.m. that a pewter 2002 Ford F250 standard cab pickup truck with an attached 16-foot trailer hauling a 2017 John Deere Z915E zero-turn commercial mower was reported stolen from the 200 block of West Temple Street.

The owner of the stolen truck said the suspects are two men wearing hoodies in a red truck.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 281-5151.

Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said Ford F250 trucks are being targeted for theft in the St. Louis area of late.

On March 24, Columbia police and fire department personnel responded to a 2000 Ford F250 on fire at the 18th hole of River Lakes Golf Course off Ramsey Road about 6:20 a.m. After the fire was extinguished, police were able to determine that the truck was reported stolen out of Collinsville.