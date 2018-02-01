Truck fire on I-255

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 11:20 a.m. Thursday to a semi-truck fire on westbound I-255. The semi-truck was not pulling a trailer.

The truck was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighter arrival. Columbia requested the Mehlville (Mo.) Fire Department for assistance.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down within about 20 minutes, but remained on scene past noon to extinguish hot spots and assist in cleanup.

The driver of the truck was able to exit the vehicle without injury.