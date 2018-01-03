 Truck fire in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Truck fire in Columbia

By on January 5, 2018 at 9:20 am

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly before 7 a.m. Friday to a fully engulfed pickup truck fire at 216 W. Kunz Street. The older model Chevrolet pickup was a total loss. No injuries were reported in the incident.

{CAPTION}


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.