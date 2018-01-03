Truck fire in Columbia
By Corey Saathoff
on January 5, 2018 at 9:20 am
The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly before 7 a.m. Friday to a fully engulfed pickup truck fire at 216 W. Kunz Street. The older model Chevrolet pickup was a total loss. No injuries were reported in the incident.
