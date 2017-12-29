Trevor Smith | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on December 29, 2017 at 2:28 pm
Trevor Smith
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Trevor Smith of the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs hockey club.
The goaltender stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 victory over rival Columbia on Thursday.
Smith ranks at or near the top of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association in many goaltending categories this season for the 11-0-1 Raging Bulldogs, including a 1.43 goals against average and .951 save percentage. (Corey Saathoff photo)
