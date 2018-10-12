Tre Wahlig, Mikeala Kossina and Casey Wagner | Athletes of the Week

The Republic-Times Athletes of the Week are Waterloo High School golfer Tre Wahlig and Columbia High School golfers Mikaela Kossina and Casey Wagner.

All three qualified as individuals for state golf tournaments to be played this weekend. Wahlig shot a 76 at the IHSA Class 2A Carbondale Boys Golf Sectional on Monday to lead the Bulldogs and qualify for state. Kossina and Wagner shot an 81 and 82, respectively, at the IHSA Class 1A Centralia Girls Golf Sectional on Monday to lead the Eagles and qualify for state.

Last Wednesday, Kossina became the first CHS girls golf regional champion at Okawville, shooting a 74 to lead the Eagles to a second place team finish. (submitted photos)