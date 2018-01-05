Tre Wahlig | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on January 5, 2018 at 4:27 pm
Tre Wahlig
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School basketball player Tre Wahlig.
The junior guard currenty leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season at 13.7 points per game, including an outstanding 63 percent shooting from three-point range.
Wahlig was named to the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament all-tourney team after scoring 89 points in five games. (Alan Dooley photo)
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County’s hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the “Subscribe” page on this website.