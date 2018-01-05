Tre Wahlig | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School basketball player Tre Wahlig.

The junior guard currenty leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season at 13.7 points per game, including an outstanding 63 percent shooting from three-point range.

Wahlig was named to the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament all-tourney team after scoring 89 points in five games. (Alan Dooley photo)