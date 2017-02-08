Transition program breeds job readiness

Waterloo High School special education teacher Kristen Goeddel is excited about the progress her students are making in the school’s transition program.

Similar to the Columbia High School transition program, Goeddel initiated a weekly breakfast at the beginning of the school year where students in the program sell fruit cups and donuts to teachers every Thursday morning.

“This is a wonderful program that is teaching very valuable lessons including vocational, money and social skills,” said Goeddel, who is in her second year leading the program.

The customer service aspect of the breakfast is improving students’ social skills while handling the teachers’ money during sales transactions are teaching them financial skills.

Students are also learning the administrative responsibilities of running a business by sending order forms out via email, making grocery lists and purchasing food at Walmart, as well as washing and preparing the fruit.

“We’re simulating the jobs that they’ll do within the community,” Goeddel explained…>>>

