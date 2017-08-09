Two afternoon fires on Rogers Street
By Sean McGowan
on August 9, 2017 at 2:35 pm
Pictured, firefighters work to put out the trailer fire in the dirt lot on Rogers Street near Bradford Lane. (Sean McGowan photo)
Waterloo police and fire department personnel responded at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to two unrelated fires on Rogers Street.
A fire in a dirt lot on Rogers Street near Bradford Lane — where phase two of construction of the Remlock Subdivision is taking place — had fully consumed a trailer carrying hay by the time firefighters arrived.
A second trailer fire at Rogers Street at Covington Drive was quickly extinguished. No one appeared to be injured from the fires.
Sean McGowan
Sean is a die-hard Cubs fan, despite the relentless peer pressure coming from the rest of the Republic-Times staff. He and his wife, Jacqui, have been married for two years. Originally from the west suburbs of Chicago, Sean and his wife moved down to Normal to attend Illinois State University and stayed central Illinois residents for the past four years. email:sean@republictimes.net