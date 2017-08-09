Two afternoon fires on Rogers Street

Waterloo police and fire department personnel responded at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to two unrelated fires on Rogers Street.

A fire in a dirt lot on Rogers Street near Bradford Lane — where phase two of construction of the Remlock Subdivision is taking place — had fully consumed a trailer carrying hay by the time firefighters arrived.

A second trailer fire at Rogers Street at Covington Drive was quickly extinguished. No one appeared to be injured from the fires.