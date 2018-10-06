Tough night for local football teams

Three local high school football teams wound up on the wrong end of their Friday night contests.
The most stunning defeat of the night happened at Breese Central, where Columbia was up 24-7 at halftime but lost 28-24.
A Nic Horner touchdown pass to Josh Marion followed by a 37-yard field goal by Sam Horner put the Eagles up 10-0 after one quarter. Following a Cougars TD, Columbia’s Ronnie Hunsaker ripped off TD runs of 62 and 71 yards to put the Eagles up comfortably at the half.
Columbia would not score again, however, and the Cougars clawed back to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season. The Breese Central defense picked off Nic Horner three times in the game.
It was senior night for Waterloo as it hosted undefeated Highland. The red-and-black Bulldogs built a 21-0 lead after one quarter and continued to pour on the points. Highland led 49-7 at halftime and ended up with a 56-14 victory.
Jake Wade hauled in two TD receptions for Waterloo, which dropped to 0-7 on the season.
In Dupo, the host Tigers fell to Alton Marquette, 56-30. Dupo fell to 3-4 on the season with the loss.
In other local football action, Red Bud (3-4) defeated Brentwood, 46-24. Seth Bass rushed 25 times for 250 yards for the Musketeers, who play at Columbia next week.