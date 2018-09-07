Torrential rain leads to flooded local roadways

Heavy rainfall late Friday night into early Saturday morning resulted in flooded roadways throughout Monroe County.

Emergency personnel were called to the area of Bluff Road at KK Road for a motorist stranded in high water late Friday night. Police, EMS and fire department personnel also responded about 11 a.m. Saturday for a vehicle struck in high water on DD Road near the railroad tracks in Columbia.

Other road closures and high water warnings, as reported Saturday by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and other emergency agencies, include: