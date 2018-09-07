Torrential rain leads to flooded local roadways
By Republic-Times
on September 8, 2018 at 12:10 pm
Heavy rainfall late Friday night into early Saturday morning resulted in flooded roadways throughout Monroe County.
Emergency personnel were called to the area of Bluff Road at KK Road for a motorist stranded in high water late Friday night. Police, EMS and fire department personnel also responded about 11 a.m. Saturday for a vehicle struck in high water on DD Road near the railroad tracks in Columbia.
Other road closures and high water warnings, as reported Saturday by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and other emergency agencies, include:
- Ames Road at Horse Creek
- Bluff Road between HH Road and Hanover Road
- Palmer Road at Ghent Road in Columbia
- Kaskaskia Road at Lemen Road
- Ames Road near South Fork Road
- Bottom Road in rural Columbia
- Route 159 at Braun Road south of Hecker
- Bluff Road from KK Road to Maeystown Road
- KK Road east of Maeystown Road
- KK Road west of Bluff Road
- Route 158 between Centerville Road and Triple Lakes Road
- Centerville Road in Columbia
- Portions of Route 158 between Columbia and Millstadt
