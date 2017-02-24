 Titan | Pet of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Titan | Pet of the Week

By on February 24, 2017 at 3:50 pm

Meet Titan, a nine-month-old terrier mix.

He is a fun, active boy who enjoys playing with other dogs.

He is a big goof and will make you laugh. Titan is starting to learn commands and learns quickly.

Obedience training and a fenced yard will greatly benefit him.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.


