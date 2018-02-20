Timothy Roy “Biker Dude” Price | Obituary

Timothy Roy “Biker Dude” Price, 61, of Waterloo, died Feb. 15, 2018, in St. Louis.

He was born Nov. 12, 1956, in St. Louis, son of the late Luther and Margaret Ann Price (nee Hankins).

Timothy was employed by Alton Southern Railroad. He was a member of Maeystown Sportsman’s Club, and was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

He loved bike riding and he always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Price (nee Esker); daughter, Airyanna Price; stepson Joshua Lawrence; step-grandsons, Bobby and Julian Lawrence; brothers and sisters, Louis (Terri) Price, Cindy L. Price, Luke (Mary) Price, and Laura (Leroy) Schmidtke; mother-in-law, Monika Shaw; brothers- and sisters-in-law, John (Rhonda) Esker, Donna Esker, and Penny (Sheldon) Burmester; step-nieces and step-nephews, Kyle (Amanda) Hografe, Ben Hografe, Erica, Hillary, Chris, Khloe, Adley, Teagan, and Sarah; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. And he truly loved his four-legged friend “Biker.”

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bruce Price and Jeff Price.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.