Tigers softball hungry for more success

A new head coach is ready to follow up on the Dupo High School softball team’s historic 21-6 season that ended with the program’s first-ever trip to the state title game.

This is Tom Norman’s first season as head coach of the Tigers; Greg Pennock retired after winning 118 games in seven years at the helm.

To replicate this success, a new group of Tigers will need to step up as Caitlyn Brizzi, Rachael Donald, Savannah Maldonado, Amber Mobbs, Jessica Stansch and Alyssa Strubberg all graduated last spring.

Among the returning seniors are pitcher Megan Brown, third baseman Taylor Esmon, shortstop Skylure Barlow and outfielder Stormy Sellers. Norman expects these returners to lead the team this season.

“As returning seniors, they have been through it before, so I expect them to be leaders for the younger class,” Norman said…>>>

