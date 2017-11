Multiple fire departments responded about 7:25 p.m. Thursday to wildfires on a property and in the woods in the area of Wagner Road off Imbs Station Road in rural St. Clair County.

The Columbia, Millstadt, Prairie du Pont and Camp Jackson fire departments were among those dispatched to the scene. Waterloo was requested to stand by at the Columbia fire station.

Firefighters were released from the scene within a couple of hours, according to emergency radio transmissions.