 Thursday evening crash in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Thursday evening crash in Waterloo

By on December 6, 2018 at 5:29 pm

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle crash with possible injury on Route 3 southbound near Illinois Avenue in Waterloo.

The Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the crash.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.