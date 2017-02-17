Three-vehicle crash on I-255 at Route 3
By Republic-Times
on February 17, 2017 at 4:34 pm
Traffic was slightly slowed approaching the scene of a three-vehicle crash on eastbound I-255 at the southbound Route 3 exit.
Columbia police and fire responded to the scene. An ambulance was dispatched for a 77-year-old man complaining of neck and back pain.
Illinois State Police will be handling the crash.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.