Three-man race for U.S. Representative

U.S. Representative of the 12th District

Incumbent Mike Bost is facing opposition from Brendan Kelly and Randall Auxier in the race for U.S. Representative. Bost and Kelly are in a closely contested race that has drawn national interest.

The 12th District is the only contested Congressional race where the Democratic challenger in Illinois received more primary votes than the Republican incumbent.

Mike Bost

Republican Mike Bost of Murphysboro is seeking to retain the office of U.S. Representative of the 12th Illinois Congressional District.

“Southern Illinois is home. I raised a family and ran a small business here,” Bost said. “I ran for Congress to fight for our values and stop the D.C. politicians from hurting working families. We’ve made great progress and are bringing jobs back. I look forward to continuing our work together.”

Read the rest of Bost’s profile in this week’s Republic-Times.

Brendan Kelly

Democrat Brendan Kelly of Swansea, is challenging Mike Bost for the office of U.S. Representative of the 12th Illinois Congressional District.

“We know that the country is deeply divided, and while those divisions are happening and while we are arguing over the controversy of the day, the scandal of the day or the tweet of the day, we are missing what is going on at the top,” Kelly said.

Read the rest of Kelly’s profile in this week’s Republic-Times.

Randall Auxier

Green Party candidate Randall Auxier of Murphysboro is also hoping to unseat Bost.

“I think of democracy as a messy but workable system that can never be dictated from the top down,” Auxier said.

Read the rest of Auxier’s profile in this week’s Republic-Times.

