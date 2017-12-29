Thomas Robert “Bob” Lewis | Obituary

Thomas Robert “Bob” Lewis, 86, of Waterloo, died Dec. 27, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.

He was born March 11, 1931, in Bristol, Pa., son of the late Robert and Frances Lewis (neeMcCarter).

He was united in marriage to the former Joan Bird on April 28, 1956, in Roane County, Tenn., and to this union three children were born.

Bob was a science teacher in the Trenton Public School District in Trenton, N.J. and a member of Hope Christian Church, Columbia. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biological science from Tusculum College, Greeneville, Tenn.

Bob cherished spending time with family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife of 56 years.

Surviving are his children, John R. Lewis of Lakeland, Fla., David M. (Robin) Lewis of Chillicothe, Ohio. and James M. (Julie) Lewis of Waterloo; his grandchildren, Lisa (Jose) De Los Santos, Marc Lewis, Lindsey Lewis, Robby (Renee) Lewis, Corey Keister, Matthew Lewis, Sara Lewis, David Lewis and Thomas “Gabe” Lewis; his great-grandchildren, Illiana Lewis, Natalia De Los Santos, Bella De Los Santos and Ellis Greenwood; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Arrangements were handled by Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt.

A memorial service was held at Hope Christian Church, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (curealz.org).