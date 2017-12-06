Thomas R. Brown | Obituary

Thomas R. Brown, 70, of East Carondelet, died Nov. 28, 2017, at his home.

He was born Dec. 20, 1946, in Clinton, Tenn., son of the late Wilburn T. and Viola Brown (nee Turner).

He married Patricia “Patti” Brown (nee Burgett) of East Carondelet on Nov. 3, 1979, in New Baden.

Thomas was a sales manager in the retail auto industry, and a member of the Millstadt Quail Club and the Millstadt Optimist Club.

Surviving are his wife; children Thomas Richard (Amy) Brown II of Valmeyer, Steven Joseph Brown of Columbia, and Robert Patrick Brown of Dupo; grandchildren Cole Thomas Brown, Jacob Thomas Brown and Emmett Thomas Brown, all of Valmeyer, and Sidone Brown, Ethan Brown, Jared Brown, Brayden Brown, Landon Michael Brown and Aubrey Brown, all of Dupo; brothers Jerry D. (Annette) Brown and Daniel Brown, both of Tennessee; sister Sandra (Mitch) Boles of Tennessee; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jack L. Brown.

The Creason Funeral Home in Millstadt is assisting the family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.creasonfuneralhome.com.