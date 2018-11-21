Thomas D. Nagel | Obituary

Thomas D. Nagel, 57, of Villa Ridge, Mo., died Nov. 12, 2018.

He was born Feb. 27, 1961, in Red Bud, son of the late Delbert Nagel and his wife Rosemary (nee Frisch) of Waterloo.

On Sept. 28, 2002, he was united in marriage to Robin Johansen in St. Louis; she survives him.

He received his education from Gibault Catholic High School. Thomas was employed at DAP Foam in Pacific, Mo.

Among his survivors are his wife, Robin Nagel of Villa Ridge, Mo.; mother Rosemary Nagel of Waterloo; two sons, Dustin Nagel and fiancé Megan Dudley of Prairie du Rocher and Daniel Nagel of Waterloo; step-daughter Nikita Harvey of Washington, Mo.; two sisters, Liz and husband John Jelks of Waterloo, and Linda and husband Randy Veit of Millstadt; two brothers, Jim Nagel and wife Karen of Waterloo and John Nagel and wife Cynthia of St. Charles, Mo.; grandchildren, Skylar Nagel, Donovan Uncapher, Elizabeth Uncapher, Cameron Uncapher and Amberlynn Marion; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Delbert Nagel.

A visitation and funeral services were Nov. 16-17, at Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home, Washington, Mo.

Interment followed at Sunset Cemetery, Pacific, Mo.