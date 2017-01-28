Thefts from unlocked vehicles in Waterloo

Waterloo police are investigating multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles.

The owners of two vehicles on Station West and another on Mary Drive reported items missing, police said. It is believed the crimes occurred between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

A car stereo was taken from one of the cars on Station West, with $5 in change stolen out of the other. A camera was stolen from the vehicle on Mary Drive.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the WPD at 939-3377.