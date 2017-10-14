Thefts from unlocked vehicles in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating thefts from unlocked vehicles in town.

Officers were first called shortly before 7 a.m. Monday to the 600 block of Amber Court to investigate recovered property found along the side of the road. The property was later determined to be from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of Lovell Landing. After contacting the vehicle owner, police confirmed it had been burglarized.

Evidence obtained from the scene determined the vehicle was entered at approximately 2:40 a.m., police said.

Illinois State Police responded with a crime scene unit to assist Columbia officers with the investigation.

Police investigated three additional thefts believed to have occurred during the same time period — two vehicles on Christina Court and one in the 600 block of Autumn Rise Lane.

“All four unlocked vehicles had their interior glove boxes and center consoles searched for items of value,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

The Columbia Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the above-referenced areas call 281-5151.