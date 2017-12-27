Thefts from Columbia auto dealerships reported

Columbia police are investigating the thefts of wheels and tires from two local auto dealerships.

On Dec. 18, officers responded to Royal Gate Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep in the 500 block of Admiral Weinel Boulevard to investigate the theft of wheels and tires from two vehicles. Upon their arrival, police located a 2017 Dodge Charger with all four wheels and tires missing. The officers also discovered in the used vehicles section of the lot a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 truck with four tires and wheels removed. The theft occurred sometime after the close of business on Dec. 16 and before the dealership’s opening on Dec. 18, police said.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to Weber Chevrolet in the 700 block of Old State Route 3 to investigate the theft of four wheels and tires from a 2013 Mercedes. The theft occurred sometime after close of business on Saturday and before the dealership’s opening on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity at either dealership, or who has knowledge of someone possessing and attempting to sell the above-referenced vehicles’ wheels, to call 281-5151.