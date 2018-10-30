Theft of truck in Burksville

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a pickup truck from a driveway of a Burksville residence.

The theft was reported Oct. 22. Police said a gray 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty was stolen from a driveway in the 5200 block of Kaskaskia Road.

The truck was parked with its doors locked and windows up, but a key was left on the front seat, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 618-939-8651.