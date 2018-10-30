Theft of truck in Burksville
By Republic-Times
on October 29, 2018 at 9:14 pm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a pickup truck from a driveway of a Burksville residence.
The theft was reported Oct. 22. Police said a gray 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty was stolen from a driveway in the 5200 block of Kaskaskia Road.
The truck was parked with its doors locked and windows up, but a key was left on the front seat, police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 618-939-8651.
