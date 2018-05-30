Theft of tools from unlocked sheds in Columbia

By Republic-Times
on May 29, 2018 at 8:41 pm
Columbia police are investigating the theft of about $2,000 worth of tools from unlocked sheds in the 1400 block of Frontage Road over the weekend.
The alleged crime is believed to have occurred late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
Anyone who may observed suspicious activity in the area of the crime around that time is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 281-5151.
