Theft from Waterloo Walmart
By Corey Saathoff
on May 25, 2017 at 1:53 pm
The Waterloo Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday from Walmart.
A man left the store with items valued at $167 and drove off in a red minivan last seen traveling north on Route 3.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 939-3377.
