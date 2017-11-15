The sky’s the limit for wrestler from Valmeyer

A high school wrestler from Valmeyer is enjoying success in the sport across the river, which has attracted attention from some big name colleges.

“He’s got a ton of offers,” said Jerry Peterson, the father of De Smet Jesuit High School junior Cory Peterson.

Notre Dame, Maryland, Northwestern, Lehigh, Army, Navy and Air Force are just several of the universities expressing interest in the young wrestler.

Cory won several national youth wrestling events prior to attending De Smet, and has come close to winning a Missouri high school state title twice already.

“He’s favored to win state this year,” his father told the Republic-Times.

Cory placed fourth in the state as a freshman and lost in the state final last season after going 42-6 in the 160-pound division…>>>

