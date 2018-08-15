Tearful tribute: Columbia man pedals for late wife

Diane and Brian Tharp found their love later in life.

The couple married in Key West, Fla., in 2014, just eight days after Diane turned 52.

Their time together was brief, however, as Diane died from breast cancer last October at the age of 55.

Shortly after Diane’s death, one of her college friends, Charlie Caciano, contacted Brian with an offer to join his team for the Pan-Mass Challenge.

The PMC is a bike-a-thon that raises money to donate to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Caciano has been riding in it for several years.

“He thought it would be a good thing to do as far as helping with the grieving process and giving back,” said Brian, who lives in Columbia. “Me not being a bike rider, I hesitated at first, but I went ahead and did it.”

The PMC began in 1980 and has raised $598 million for cancer research since its inception, making it the single largest donor to Dana-Farber.

The ride took place Aug. 4-5 in Massachusetts, but Brian started training for the race locally in March…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the August 15, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.