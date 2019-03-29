Taylor Downen | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School softball standout Taylor Downen. The senior catcher is hitting .615 to lead the Bulldogs in the early going, including two doubles and five RBIs. Downen recently committed to play softball at Quincy University upon her graduation from WHS this spring.

