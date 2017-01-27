Taylor Augustine | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School basketball player Taylor Augustine.

The senior guard recorded her 1,000th career point during Saturday’s win at Valmeyer, leading the Bulldogs with 17 points on the day.

She added 17 points in Monday’s 70-35 home win over Mascoutah.

Pictured, Waterloo head coach Matt Lucash presents Augustine with her milestone 1,000th-point ball prior to Monday’s game.

Augustine, who is averaging 11.4 points per game this season, is the second-leading girls basketball scorer in school history behind Jennifer Conway. (submitted photo)