Tarzan | Pet of the Week

Tarzan is a happy guy looking for his forever home. He gets along with other cats and should do fine with dogs. Tarzan will rub against you for attention and love. This sweet boy would love to be part of your family.

Tarzan is a short-hair gray cat about one year old.

Visit Tarzan at the Helping Strays shelter or call 618-939-7389 for more information.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.