Semi overturns on Route 3 in Waterloo

By on January 11, 2017 at 3:46 pm
Pictured is an aerial view of the tanker rollover, courtesy of Fox 2.

Pictured is an aerial view of Wednesday’s semi rollover that shows the path the truck traveled before coming to rest near the intersection of Route 3 and South Library Street, courtesy of Fox 2.

Waterloo fire and police, along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS, responded about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday to Route 3 at South Library Street near Schorr Lake Vineyards for a semi-tractor trailer that rolled over, trapping the driver.

Witnesses told police the semi was drifting into the southbound lanes of traffic as it was traveling northbound. The semi traveled into the southbound lanes before overturning in a field near South Library Street.

With the assistance of good samaritans, the driver, 60-year-old Gary Keller of Sparta, was removed from the truck. He suffered a head injury and was transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County.

The semi was hauling lime slurry, which is a non-hazardous material.

“An undetermined amount of diesel fuel was spilled from the tractor unit and the Waterloo Fire Department responded to contain the fuel spillage,” WPD Capt. Jeff Prosise said. “The Waterloo Police Department thanks all the concerned citizens who contacted 911, the good samaritans who stopped to help the injured driver, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance.”

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

 

Emergency personnel work to free the driver of a tanker truck that rolled over on Route 3 near South Library Street.

Emergency personnel work to free the driver of a tanker truck that rolled over on Route 3 near South Library Street. (Andrea Saathoff photo)


