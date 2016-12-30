Tank | Pet of the Week

Tank is a four-year-old lab mix.

He loves meeting new people and gets very excited. He is a very intelligent boy, but rather goofy.

This smart boy walks well on his leash besides the occasional excited bounce and he seems house trained. Tank gets along great with the other dogs at the shelter and wouldn’t mind sharing you with another.

Are you ready for this happy boy?

To lean about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.