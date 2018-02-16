Tammy | Pet of the Week

Tammy is a cute, little gal who appears to have had a hard life thus far involving several litters of puppies. She’s kept her happy-go-lucky personality, though, and is just tickled by any attention she receives. She loves tummy rubs and longs for the day she can just lie in the sunshine in a quiet home away from the noisy shelter.

Tammy is not too keen on attention from other dogs at this time but perhaps the intensity at the shelter is just too much and she would be happy with another canine companion in a home environment. We would be happy to do introductions if you already have a dog.

Tammy is a five-year-old lab/shepherd mix.

Please come and visit; Tammy’s ears will make you smile and her personality will steal your heart.

http://helpingstrays.org/pets/2018046c/tammy

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.