Sylvester E. Kleinschmidt | Obituary

Sylvester E. Kleinschmidt, 92, of Millstadt, died Dec. 16, 2018, in Millstadt.

He was born Feb. 18, 1926, in Sugarloaf Township, son of the late William and Charlotte Kleinschmidt (nee Oerter).

He married the former Hilma Stemler on Sept. 10, 1950, in Columbia; she survives him.

Sylvester was a lifelong Millstadt area farmer, having been born, raised and died on the same farm. He operated a trucking company as his second job over the years.

Sylvester belonged to the local Model A Car Club, Bluff Grange and St. Clair County Farm Bureau. He dearly loved his John Deere tractors.

Also surviving are his daughter, Diane (Don) Flowers of Millstadt; two sons, Dennis (Diana) Kleinschmidt of Millstadt and Jeff (Kelly) Kleinschmidt of Columbia; grandchildren Daniel (Megan) Flowers, Jarred (Shannon) Flowers, Lauren (Eric) Darr, Michael (Holly Mayberry) Kleinschmidt, Brittany (Curtis) Mericle, Nicholas (Katie) Kleinschmidt, Brianna (Christopher) Guilfoy, T.J. (Laura) Weber, Grant Kleinschmidt and Ben Kleinschmidt; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Edna Kalbfleisch; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Harold Kleinschmidt and William Kleinschmidt; and two sisters, Alberta Dahm and Mabel Carron.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 19, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-10:45 a.m. Dec. 20, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 20, at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow in the Holy Cross (Kleinschmidt) Lutheran Cemetery, Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ (127 N. St. Paul, Columbia, IL 62236).