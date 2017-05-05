Sydney Luedeman | Athlete of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on May 5, 2017 at 1:47 pm
Sydney Luedeman
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School soccer player Sydney Luedeman.
The junior leads the Bulldogs in scoring this spring with 17 goals and five assists, including two straight games with hat tricks.
She led the team in scoring last spring with 28 goals and 11 assists.
