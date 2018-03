By Republic-Times on March 7, 2018 at 2:36 pm

Columbia police and EMS personnel responded along with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and St. Clair County Coroner’s Office to a suspected fatal drug overdose late Saturday afternoon at a residence on Summitview Drive off Mule Road.

The call went out about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, requesting emergency personnel for an unresponsive male aged in his 30s. The coroner was requested a short time later.

No other information was immediately available.