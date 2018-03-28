Susan Kay Kohnz | Obituary

Susan Kay Kohnz (nee Browne), 67, of Georgetown, Ky., unexpectedly passed on to her eternal peace on March 23, 2018.

Susan was born Oct. 23, 1950, in Berwyn, daughter of the late Robert Bell Browne, Jr. and Phyllis P. Browne, both of Hinsdale.

Susan and Bruce Kohnz met in college, and they were married in 1973; they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Rebecca, in 1982.

Susan was a graduate of Hinsdale Township High School Central and earned a bachelor’s degree at Eastern Illinois University.

She and her family spent many years in northeastern Ohio and also lived in Orem, Utah, and Santa Clarita, Calif., before retiring to the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky.

She leaves behind many beloved friends scattered across the country.

One of her most favorite activities was shopping for antiques and collectibles. She had a keen eye for hidden treasures and was always working to research and preserve her finds.

Many homes are more beautiful through her efforts, as many of her finds became gifts for family and friends.

Susan was an amazing baker and cook; no one ever left her presence hungry, but rather with leftovers and the recipe in hand. She sent her loved ones tins of their favorite cookies and treats by express mail for no other reason than to brighten their days.

Susan was just as generous with her time, as she spent untold hours volunteering for the library system of the Aurora City School District in Ohio, and served in many capacities for the Friends of the Library in Aurora.

In later years, Susan would serve as a library clerk and a student health aide for the Aurora City Schools district.

In her quiet moments Susan was frequently found curled up with a good book and a cat on her lap. She read any and every book she came across, which helped make her into the person everyone turned to for advice. She was rarely wrong and we are all that much poorer for her passing.

She is survived by her loving daughter Rebecca A. Kohnz; her adoring husband, Bruce C. Kohnz; and devoted sister, Nancy F. Browne.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Susan’s Life is being planned in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, which she always disliked, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Dr. No. 13, Georgetown, KY 40324.

“Pooh, promise you won’t forget about me, ever. Not even when I’m a hundred,” said Christopher Robin. Pooh thought for a little… nodded “I promise,” he said.

“Pooh,” said Christopher Robin earnestly, “if I– if I’m not quite–” he stopped and tried again. “Pooh, whatever happens, you will understand, won’t you?”

—A.A. Milne