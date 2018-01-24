Susan J. Jeffery | Obituary

Susan J. Jeffery (nee Nelson), 56, of St. Louis, died Jan. 19, 2018, after an extended fight with pancreatic cancer.

She was born Sept. 22, l961, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Kenneth and Beverly Nelson (nee Lydick).

Susan spent her youth in Columbia, graduated from Columbia High School and later earned an associates degree from Belleville Area College.

While attending college, she worked part time at the local feed store, where she honed her public relations skills.

Susan ultimately landed a job with the federal government in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She worked there more than 30 years. During this time she forged many lasting relationships and friendships.

As a youngster, Susan liked animals of all kinds; she would even bring snakes home from the school bus stop. She belonged to 4-H and had many pets including a cat, a dog, a guinea pig, a pair of geese, a rabbit and some chickens. She even bought a show goat as a gift for her mother.

Susan had a great sense of humor and a contagious smile that would light up a room. She enjoyed outdoor adventures of all kinds; some would say it was her bucket list. She rafted white water rapids, sailed in a hot air balloon, flew in the Goodyear blimp, zip lined, kayaked in the Atlantic ocean, sky dived and experienced life every chance she had. She enjoyed traveling to new places and wanted to retire in a warm place. The St. Louis area was too cold for her, she always said.

She had lots of time to practice her love of making cookies and she would gladly give you her recipe if you asked her, it was on the back of the chocolate chip bag, she would always say with a smile.

She is survived by daughter Amber (Garret) Kasper; grandson Daltyn Smith; grandson Oliver Kasper; her parents; brother Douglas (Michele) Nelson and their children Brittany Toenjes, Katie Starr and Samantha Nelson; and brother Craig (Julie) Nelson and their children Gabriel, Sophia and Jacob Nelson.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Becherer, who passed away in December 2016.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Jan. 24, at Kutis South County Chapel, St. Louis.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.