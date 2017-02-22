Support pours in for new MCSD police dog

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 program began in 1996 when Dyk joined as deputy Bob Young’s partner.

It continued ­— and blossomed ­— when Sari joined as Jim Lansing’s partner in 2005. Today, Kondor patrols the roads with handler Ed Ahne.

Now, the department is poised to add another name to the list of distinguished K-9s thanks to a generous donation from Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 27 in Waterloo.

Deputy Justin Mendenhall and the department received a $9,000 check from the organization Tuesday, enough to reach their goal of $13,000 needed to secure a second K-9…>>>

