Support pours in for new MCSD police dog

By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on February 22, 2017 at 12:31 pm
Pictured, from left, are Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, Waterloo Odd Fellows Vice Grand Noble Brian Bise, Odd Fellows Grand Noble Tom Wetzler, MCSD K-9 Deputy Justin Mendenhall, and MCSD K-9 program director Lt. Jim Lansing. The Odd Fellows donated $9,000 to the sheriff’s department for a new police dog. (Andrea Saathoff photo)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 program began in 1996 when Dyk joined as deputy Bob Young’s partner.
It continued — and blossomed — when Sari joined as Jim Lansing’s partner in 2005. Today, Kondor patrols the roads with handler Ed Ahne.
Now, the department is poised to add another name to the list of distinguished K-9s thanks to a generous donation from Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 27 in Waterloo.
Deputy Justin Mendenhall and the department received a $9,000 check from the organization Tuesday, enough to reach their goal of $13,000 needed to secure a second K-9…>>>
Read the rest of this story in the February 22 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.
Andrea F.D. Saathoff
Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer.
email: andrea@republictimes.net