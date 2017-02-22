Super soph ends amazing season at state

Dalton Viglasky accomplished something this season no other sophomore wrestler had before at Waterloo High School, advancing to the IHSA state meet this past weekend.

And although his state trip ended sooner than desired, Viglasky aims to build off the experience and improve for next year.

“It was an amazing experience and taught me a lot,” Viglasky told the Republic-Times. “Seeing all the great wrestlers really motivated me to get to where they are and make my way toward the top.”

Viglasky didn’t have an easy bracket at state. He lost to the eventual second place winner, Blaize Punke of Washington, and fell to the state third place winner, Tyler Demo of Belvidere North, in his two matches.

The sophomore grappler placed fourth in the 138-pound division at the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional on Feb. 11 to advance to the state meet…>>>

