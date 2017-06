By Corey Saathoff on June 11, 2017 at 2:07 pm

Emergency personnel responded about 2 p.m. Sunday to a single vehicle crash with injury on Route 3 southbound south of Gilmore Lake Road in Columbia.

The vehicle, a navy blue passenger car driven by a man, went off the roadway and down an embankment, striking a tree.

Columbia firefighters successfully extricated the driver from the car and he was transported by Columbia EMS ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County, Mo.