Summer reading with a purpose in Waterloo

During their time at Waterloo Junior High School, reading teachers Andy Mayer and Melissa Meyers, and special education teacher Sarah Renner have continually created opportunities for students to read outside the classroom.

One such example, known as “Books and Bagels,” began several years ago and allows students to come together as a club to read books during the school year and in the summer.

For the current summer, though, these teachers decided to add a twist to the program in which they are encouraging students to participate in an all-school read of a particular book.

The book is “I Will Always Write Back,” by Caitlin Alifirenka and Martin Ganda.

“We are really hoping that our students will take the opportunity to read the book, but we are also really hoping that parents and community members read it as well. One of the best ways to get children to read and to enjoy reading is to provide an example at home,” Mayer said.

“I Will Always Write Back” is a dual memoir that tells the story of how the two authors became best friends through a pen pal relationship that started as a class assignment. While Ganda grew up in the impoverished country of Zimbabwe, Alifirenka was fortunate to experience the benefits of living in the United States…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the July 26 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these location.