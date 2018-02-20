 Sue Ann Underwood | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Sue Ann Underwood

Sue Ann Underwood (nee Satterwhite), 64, of Waterloo, died Jan. 16, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 19, 1953, in East St. Louis, daughter of Henry and Betty Satterwhite (nee Pickering).

Mrs. Underwood was formerly employed by Cahokia Floral & Gifts and Dupo Florist. She also loved watching hummingbirds.

Surviving are her loving husband of 47 years, Ron Underwood Sr.; her children, Deanna (Brian Schukar) Suchman of Vandalia, Ronnie (Mera) Underwood Jr. of ElPaso, Texas, Robert Underwood of St. Louis, and Ryan Underwood of Waterloo; a sister, Tracey Satterwhite of Cahokia; and five grandchildren, Errol, Robert, Abby, Ella, and Molly. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Darlene Vasquez.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 21, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Pastor Gene Longo officiating.

Interment followed at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.


